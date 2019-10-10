Oppo Reno Ace complete specs leaked ahead of the official launch

Chinese smartphone brand Oppo is all set to unveil the Reno Ace, the newest member of the Reno family, with Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, 90Hz display, Quad rear camera setup and 65W fast charging support in China on October 10 alongside the Oppo K5.

Ahead of the official unveiling, Oppo China's official website and Oppo VP Brian Shen have revealed the key specifications of the device which is also available for pre-booking in the country.

Also, the device has been listed on the Chinese e-retailer's website- JD.com where the complete specifications and images of the device have been revealed.

According to the listing, the Oppo Reno Ace will be available in two color options- Electro-acoustic Violet and Interstellar Blue and will come in three memory configurations: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB.

The Oppo Reno Ace will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED waterdrop notch display with 1080 x 2400-pixels resolution, an industry-leading 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will also feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and facial recognition technology for a seamless unlocking experience.

The high-performance smartphone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform clocked up to 2.96 GHz along with Adreno 640 700mHz GPU and will come with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage and UFS 3.0 storage. The Reno Ace will operate on ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie).

Image Credit: Oppo

In the optics department, the flagship smartphone will house a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and the rear quad camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture, followed by an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 13-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel lens with f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo Reno Ace packs a 4000mAh battery with 65W super flash charging technology. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, USB-Type-C, OTG, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

