Oppo K5 pricing details, full specs leaked ahead of Oct 10 official unveiling

OPPO, a leading global smartphone brand is all set to launch the Oppo K5 smartphone alongside the flagship Oppo Reno Ace at an event in China scheduled for October 10. With just a few days remaining for the mid-ranger to make its global debut in China, it's pricing details have surfaced on the Internet.

According to Gizmochina, the Oppo K5 will be available in two memory configurations: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, carrying a price tag of CNY 1,799 and CNY 1,999 respectively. However, there is no information about the pricing of the 8GB+256GB storage model.

The device has already been listed on the Chinese e-retailer's website- JD.com where the complete specifications and images of the device have been revealed.

According to the listing, the Oppo K5 will feature a 6.4-inch (16.26 cm) FHD+ AMOLED waterdrop notch display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone also incorporates an in-display fingerprint scanner and will be available in three color options.

The device will be powered by 2.2 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform based on 8nm process technology and Adreno 618 GPU. The mid-ranger will come with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage and will operate on Android 9.0 Pie with ColorOS on top.

On the optics front, the upcoming smartphone will be equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture and vertical quad rear camera module that incorporates a 64-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture, followed by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and again a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture.

The Oppo K5 will house a massive 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charging technology that charges the battery to 67 percent in 30 minutes and 100 percent in 73 minutes, 12 percent faster than the previous generation. It can achieve full load charging power of 5V4A (20W). Connectivity features include- WiFi, NFC, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack.