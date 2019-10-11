Realme X2 Pro hands-on images, specs surface ahead of official release

Chinese smartphone maker Realme is set to launch the Pro variant of the Realme X2 which was launched late last month in China. Touted as the most powerful flagship smartphone ever made by realme, the upcoming device is confirmed to come with the industry-leading 90 Hz display Fluid Display, in-display fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 855+ processor, 64-megapixel Quad camera module and 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support.

With just a few days remaining before the high-end device make its official debut, the specs sheet and the hands-on images of the Realme X2 Pro in gradient blue color have surfaced on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo.

According to the leaks, the Realme X2 Pro will feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 2400 x 1080-pixels resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 1000nits brightness. As already confirmed by the company, the device will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Mobile Platform clocked at 2.96GHz along with Adreno 640 GPU and 12GB of RAM, 256GB of super-fast UFS 3.0 storage. The device will operate on ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie).

Coming to the camera department, the Realme X2 Pro will house a 16- megapixel front-facing camera and vertical quad rear camera setup that incorporates a 64-megapixel primary lens powered by Samsung GW1 sensor with up to 20x Hybrid zoom, followed by a 13-megapixel telephoto lens, an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide Angle lens with 115-degree field-of-view and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Realme X2 Pro hands-on images / Credit: Weibo

The high-end smartphone will be equipped with a 4000mAh battery with 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge support that the company claims will completely charge the phone in 35 minutes. Connectivity features include Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, Dual-frequency GPS (L1 + L5 ), NFC, Hi-Res and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Additionally, the upcoming phone will feature an ultra-popular dark mode that activates automatically in low-light environments or can be turned on manually as per the users' choice.

Image Credit: Weibo

The Realme X2 Pro is set to launch on October 15 in China and Europe while the India launch is set for December.