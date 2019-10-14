International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Reddit attempts to lure Snapchat teens with cross-sharing feature

Reddit is launching a new integration with Snapchat in a bid to add more teens to its userbase.

ANI California
Updated: 14-10-2019 23:08 IST
Reddit attempts to lure Snapchat teens with cross-sharing feature

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Reddit is launching a new integration with Snapchat in a bid to add more teens to its userbase.

As part of the integration, new sharing features will allow Reddit users to share posts directly to the Snapchat app, Mashable reports.

The cross-sharing formats links into stickers that can be positioned anywhere on a given snap. Any snap with a Reddit post redirects the recipient to the original post in Reddit's app. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019