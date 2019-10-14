International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Samsung rolls out Android 10 beta on Galaxy devices

Samsung Galaxy smartphone users will soon be able to use Google's latest Android 10 version in beta mode.

ANI Seoul
Updated: 14-10-2019 23:09 IST
Samsung rolls out Android 10 beta on Galaxy devices

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Samsung Galaxy smartphone users will soon be able to use Google's latest Android 10 version in beta mode. In an official release, Samsung announced the Beta Program for the new One UI with Android 10 features before the final release.

The company has further refined the features of its custom skin for a more seamless experience. Some of the key features of One UI and Android 10 available for users to test on supported Galaxy devices include minimized pop-ups, simplified button arrangements, smarter layout, enhanced Dark Mode, Focus Mode, and more. (ANI)

Also Read: Samsung launches Chromebook 4, Chromebook 4 Plus

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : South Korea
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019