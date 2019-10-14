Samsung rolls out Android 10 beta on Galaxy devices

Samsung Galaxy smartphone users will soon be able to use Google's latest Android 10 version in beta mode. In an official release, Samsung announced the Beta Program for the new One UI with Android 10 features before the final release.

The company has further refined the features of its custom skin for a more seamless experience. Some of the key features of One UI and Android 10 available for users to test on supported Galaxy devices include minimized pop-ups, simplified button arrangements, smarter layout, enhanced Dark Mode, Focus Mode, and more. (ANI)

