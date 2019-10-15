OhmniLabs Showcases Latest Telerobotics Innovations At CEATEC 2019

OhmniLabs, Inc, a leading robotics startup in Silicon Valley, is participating at the 2019 Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies (CEATEC), to be held from October 15 to 18 in Chiba, Japan. OhmniLabs is part of the "A City in 2030 - Society 5.0 TOWN" exhibition and will be showcasing its innovative telerobotics technologies.

OhmniLabs will also be participating in ANA Holdings' exhibit as a partner for their groundbreaking ANA AVATAR project. With the mission to integrate multiple exponential technologies such as robotics, haptics, AR/VR, and AI to enable humanity to instantaneously teleport their presence to a remote location, ANA will be unveiling an all-new AVATAR robot "newme" to mark the next phase of the AVATAR project. Engineered and manufactured by OhmniLabs using our advanced additive manufacturing process and modular architecture, the new robot is specifically designed for the Japanese market based on years of ANA's extensive research and experience on connecting people across the globe.

Following the successful unveiling at the Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2019 in Las Vegas earlier this year, CEATEC 2019 will also be an opportunity for the public to interact with the Ohmni Cobot Arms. Made with an ultralight liquid crystal polymer cable drive and custom brushless motor controllers, the Ohmni Cobot project is focused on making the absolute lightest arms with human-scale payload capabilities. At CEATEC, OhmniLabs will introduce the second generation of the Ohmni Cobot Arms with an updated unibody shoulder, improved strength, and a 50% increase in motion speed. Powered by OhmniLabs' proprietary telepresence cloud technology, the arms can be teleoperated and trained for automated tasks from anywhere in the world, opening the door for future applications where humans can perform dangerous and heavy duty tasks from a distance.

Speaking about OhmniLabs' participation at the event, Dr. Thuc Vu, Co-founder and CEO, said, "Our strategic partners in Japan have been instrumental in our growth, and attending CEATEC is an important step for us to showcase our expertise in robotics, AI, and additive manufacturing in the Japanese market. We are so grateful for ANA's support and partnership. The passion for connectivity regardless of distance is the reason why we started building telepresence robots at OhmniLabs, and we are excited to see the impact of this project on connecting humans across the globe."

About OhmniLabs

OhmniLabs, Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based robotics company focused on providing demand-driven robotics solutions for businesses. Our massive library of tech modules, cloud AI and robotics services, and proprietary ultra-lean development and manufacturing processes allow us to innovate at an unmatched speed, cost, and margin compared to other robotics companies. Founded in 2015 by robotics experts Jared Go, Tingxi Tan, and serial entrepreneur, Thuc Vu, graduates of Carnegie Mellon University and Stanford University, OhmniLabs' purpose is to accelerate robotic development through modular technologies and additive manufacturing.

For more information, visit OhmniLabs' website at www.ohmnilabs.com.