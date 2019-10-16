Made By Google 2019 event highlights: Pixel 4, Nest Mini, Pixelbook Go launched

Tech giant Google launched Tuesday the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the newest member of the Pixel family, alongside an array of new products including the Nest Mini, Nest Wifi, Pixelbook Go and new Pixel Buds at the Made by Google event in New York.

The Pixel 4 comes with an upgraded camera, fast and responsive display, redesigned Google Assistant, Motion Sense feature and new built-in apps including the Car Crash detection app that automatically calls 911 when it detects that the user had met with a car accident.

Both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are available for pre-order at the Google Store for USD 799 and USD 899 respectively and will be shipped on October 24, globally. Both the models come in three stunning color options- Clearly White, Just Black, and a limited Oh So Orange edition.

Google is also expanding its carrier partner lineup and will sell the Pixel 4 via all the major U.S. carriers including AT&T, C Spire, Cellcom, Google Fi, Spectrum Mobile (Charter), Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, to count a few.

Google Pixel 4

The Pixel 4 features a 5.7-inch FHD+ flexible OLED display at 444 ppi while the Pixel 4 XL boasts a 6.3-inch QHD+ flexible OLED display at 537 ppi. Both the models come with up to 90 Hz refresh rate, HDR Support, Always-on display, IP68 water resistance rating and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back as well.

The devices are powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform along with Adreno 640 GPU, custom-built Titan M Security Module to protect the most sensitive data and Pixel Neural Core engine for on-device processing, always-on computing, and machine learning. The Pixel 4 line up comes with 6 GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of onboard storage and operates on the latest version of Android 10 with minimum 3 years of OS and security updates.

On the imaging front, the Pixel 4 devices house a 16-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 52-degrees field of view, followed by a 12.2-megapixel autofocus lens with dual pixel phase detection, f/1.7 aperture and 77-degrees field of view. Additional rear camera features include- Motion Auto Focus, Dual exposure controls, Optical + electronic image stabilization, Night Sight, Super Res Zoom, Live HDR+, 1080p video recording at 30fps/ 60fps/ 120fps; 720p recording at 240fps and 4K recording at 30fps. Both the devices feature an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 90-degrees field of view.

The Pixel 4 packs a 2800 mAh battery, while the Pixel 4 XL is equipped with a 3700 mAh all-day battery and both, support 18 W fast charging via USB Type-C port and Qi-certified wireless charging. Connectivity features include- WiFi 802.11ac; Bluetooth 5.0 + LE; GPS, NFC and Google Cast.

Nest Mini

The fabric top of the second-generation Nest Mini is made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles while the external enclosure is made with at least 35 percent post-consumer recycled plastic which is in line with Google's commitment to sustainable hardware manufacturing.

The new Nest Mini is smarter, faster and offers 2x stronger bass than the original Mini. The wall mounting smart speaker comes with an in-built Google Assistant, 3 far-field microphones and Voice Match technology for quicker interaction. The device is compatible with both Android OS and iOS. Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11ac; Bluetooth 5.0, in-built Chromecast and a DC power jack.

The new Nest Mini is available for pre-order at the Google Store in four color options, namely, Chalk, Charcoal, Coral and Sky for USD 49. Starting October 22, the device will hit shelves at Best Buy, Target, Walmart and other retailers.

Nest WiFi

With soft, rounded edges and unobtrusive lighting, the Nest WiFi integrates a powerful router and a Wifi point that delivers up to two times the speed and up to 25 percent better coverage than the previous generation Google Wifi devices. The WiFi point incorporates the same speaker as the Nest Mini and far-field microphones for Google Assistant.

The Nest WiFi is powered by a quad-core 64-bit ARM processor and a high-performance ML hardware engine. The router comes with 1 GB RAM and 4 GB Flash memory while the point comes with 768 MB RAM and 512 MB Flash storage. According to Google, the router and point can each handle up to 100 connected devices. A two-pack Nest Wifi with one router and one point can deliver coverage for a 3,800-square-foot home.

Built using post-consumer recycled plastic, the device is available for pre-order in three colors options- Snow, Sand, and Mist and will go on sale on November 4 in eight global markets. The two-pack Nest Wifi is priced at USD 269 and the three-pack with one router and two points is priced at USD 349.

Pixelbook Go

The Pixelbook Go sports a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen display with 1920x1080-pixels resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by 8th Gen Intel Core m3, i5, or i7 processors and runs on ChromeOS. For security, it comes with an in-built FIDO authenticator and Titan C security chip.

The Pixelbook Go with Intel Core m3 comes with 8GB RAM and 64GB SSD and the i5 with 8GB/16GB RAM and 128GB SSD. The i7 variant features a 4K Ultra HD Molecular Display with 3840 x 2160-pixels resolution and comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB SSD. It delivers a battery life of up to up to 12 hours and with just 20 minutes of charge, the Pixelbook Go lasts up to 2 hours.

The Pixelbook Go incorporates a full-size keyboard with a 19 mm pitch, extra-large trackpad with multi-touch and gesture support, 2-megapixel Duo cam with f/2.0 aperture, dual front-firing speakers and 2 mics for improved noise cancellation. Connectivity features include Wi-Fi: 802.11ac, Bluetooth 4.2, USB-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Pixelbook Go comes in Just Black and Not Pink color options and is currently available for pre-order in the U.S. and Canada. The m3 8GB base model is priced at USD 649 and the 8GB and 16GB i5 model at USD 849 and USD 999 respectively. The high-end model with the i7 processor and 16GB RAM is priced at USD 1,399.