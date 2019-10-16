Vatican launches Click-To-Pray eRosary wearable

International Development News
ANI Vatican City
Updated: 16-10-2019 22:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

To attract more youngsters who love technology, the Vatican has launched a new wearable device that allows the ease of click-to-pray.

Called Click-To-Pray eRosary, the smart bracelet consists of ten black agate and hematite rosary beads and a smart cross that stores data from the connected app. It is activated by making the sign of the cross, Vatican News reported.

The device is positioned as a tool for learning how to pray the rosary for peace in the world. It is priced at 99 Euros. (ANI)

COUNTRY : Italy
