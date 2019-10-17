Samsung retains 6th spot in Interbrand’s “Best Global Brands 2019” list

Samsung Electronics has retained the sixth position in Interbrand's "Best Global Brands 2019" list for the third consecutive year with a brand value of USD 61.1 billion, a two percent increase from 59 percent in 2018.

The Interbrand's Best Global Brands list recognizes 100 most global valuable brands. The announcement is followed by the Best Global Brands summit which is scheduled to be held on October 23 in New York City.

According to the South Korean technology giant, continuous and successful consumer-centric launches such as BESPOKE refrigerator, Sero TV, Frame and Galaxy Fold played a critical role in Samsung's growth. Strong growth potential based on future innovation technologies including the next-generation telecom technology 5G, AI, IoT, and the automotive business and Samsung's market leadership in the semiconductor memory market helped the company maintain its position in the list.

"We are excited that our constant efforts to provide meaningful innovations that delight consumers and help them live better lives have been well received. To further enhance our brand, we will continue to listen and learn from our consumers as well as lead changes in society through innovation, so that we can all thrive together," said YH Lee, CMO of Samsung Electronics.

The world leader in advanced semiconductor technology went on to expand its production facilities in the semiconductor memory field by developing the 12-layer 3D-TSV (Through Silicon Via) technology, one of the most challenging packaging technologies for mass production of high-performance chips.

Furthermore, the tech leader stepped up in pixel technology innovation by introducing the industry's first 0.7-micrometer (μm)-pixel image sensor and also expanded its product ecosystem through strategic partnerships and continuous investment in in-house R&D and startups.