Google Certified Sanyo Kaizen 4K Android TVs launched in India for Rs 29,999

Panasonic's online brand Sanyo launched today three new Kaizen Series 4K Android TVs with Sanyo's revolutionary Full View Bezel Less screen, Google Assistant, Chromecast, inbuilt Netflix, Youtube, and Prime video apps, Dolby Audio, and DTS TruSurround.

All the three models, namely, Sanyo XT-49A082U, Sanyo XT-55A082U, and Sanyo XT-65A082U feature a 4K Ultra HD IPS LED with 3840×2160-pixels resolution and operate on Android Pie 9.0. Starting October 20, these Google Certified Android TVs will be available for purchase on Amazon India.

The 49-inch display model is priced at Rs 29,999, 55-inch at Rs 34,999 and the 65-inch model carries a price tag of Rs 55,999.

Specifications and features

Display: 4K Ultra HD IPS LED / Super Bright Display / HDR 10

Refresh rate: 60Hz

Processor: MT5660 Quad-Core

GPU: Mali 450 490MHz

Memory: 1.75 GB RAM / 8GB storage

Audio: 20W Powerful Box Speakers / Dolby Digital / Digital Sound Processing

The Sanyo Kaizen Series also comes with an official Android TV Play Store, Dedicated Google Assistant button on Bluetooth Remote for Voice Search, built-in Chromecast and a fixed wall mount and expert installation by Sanyo service technicians. Connectivity features include- WiFi 802.11a/b/g/n; Bluetooth v5.0, 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.