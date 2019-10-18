Apple to launch new AirPods Pro by October end

International Development News
Apple is long-rumoured to be working on a new-generation wireless AirPods and if the latest reports are anything to go by, the AirPods Pro may launch at the end of this month.

ANI California
Updated: 18-10-2019 21:59 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

China Economic Daily reports that the new-generation device, dubbed Apple AirPods Pro, will boast a design upgrade with a new in-ear form factor. It will also come with a noise reduction feature.

Price of the high-end AirPods Pro is likely to exceed USD 260. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

