Motorola Moto E6 Play leaked renders show updated design, glossy back

Motorola's upcoming budget smartphone, Moto E6 Play, has shown up in latest leaks with an updated design.

The renders showcase the Moto E6 Play featuring a slick new design with glossy backs, 18:9 display, micro USB charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, The Verge notes.

In terms of camera, the Moto E6 Play could come with the same dual-camera setup as the E6 Plus variant launched last month. (ANI)

