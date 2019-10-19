International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Motorola Moto E6 Play leaked renders show updated design, glossy back

Motorola's upcoming budget smartphone, Moto E6 Play, has shown up in latest leaks with an updated design.

ANI California
Updated: 19-10-2019 21:37 IST
Motorola Moto E6 Play leaked renders show updated design, glossy back

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Motorola's upcoming budget smartphone, Moto E6 Play, has shown up in latest leaks with an updated design.

The renders showcase the Moto E6 Play featuring a slick new design with glossy backs, 18:9 display, micro USB charging port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, The Verge notes.

In terms of camera, the Moto E6 Play could come with the same dual-camera setup as the E6 Plus variant launched last month. (ANI)

Also Read: Motorola Moto G8 Plus leak reveals triple rear cameras

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

READ MORE ON : Motorola The Verge
COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019