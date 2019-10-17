Motorola Moto G8 Plus leak reveals triple rear cameras

Motorola's upcoming Moto G8 Plus has shown up in fresh leaks, detailing the triple camera setup at the back.

Official images published by a German publication, WinFuture, showcase the Moto G8 Plus featuring a triple-cam unit with a 48-megapixel sensor, a 16-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is a 25-megapixel camera.

The Moto G8 Plus will feature a 6.3-inch full HD display with a front notch. The mid-ranger is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core SoC, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage, and 4,000mAh battery. Motorola is expected to launch the Moto G8 Plus on October 24, 2019. (ANI)

