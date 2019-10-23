Samsung Developer Conference: A look at this year’s showcase of latest trends

The sixth edition of the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) is set to kick-off on October 29 in San Jose, California where the South Korean technology giant will showcase its latest innovations that will deliver next-level consumers' AI and IoT experiences.

The two-day conference, led by Samsung and tech industry leaders, will feature more than 90 sessions that will offer a glimpse of the company's latest SDKs and dev tools, as well as exclusive previews of cutting-edge advancements in the fields of AI, 5G, secure solutions and much more.

A look at the SDC19 sessions dedicated to creators, developer, and tech enthusiasts:

5G

The nex-generation of cellular network technology will take a centre stage, spotlighting some of the incredible opportunities that the fifth-generation connectivity offers to businesses and developers. This session will highlight valuable insights into how 5G will transform enterprises and businesses.

Tech leaders and speakers will discuss 5G's impact on key industries, offer predictions for the future, and share how developers can use these insights to identify new opportunities for B2B app development.

Moreover, it will also explore Samsung's 5G leadership, chart 5G's evolution, and outline Samsung's vision for the next generation of wireless technology: 6G.

Security

In line with Samsung's commitment to providing comprehensive security, this session will introduce the company's automatic analysis tools and systems for detecting security vulnerabilities and weaknesses in the developed software and how to utilize them to make codes more secure.

Furthermore, this session will also outline the company's approach to distributed ledger technology i.e. the blockchain technology, and examine its efforts to further this revolution through collaboration with developers.

Bixby

Speakers, industry leaders, and premier developers will discuss Samsung's virtual assistant and open AI platform Bixby's ability to drive business growth, and outline their vision for the future of intelligent voice assistants.

The session will explore how Bixby behaves across devices both with and without screens, and discuss how to provide the best user experience for multiple devices. It will also share insight and access to Samsung's exclusive Bixby Premier Developer Program.

Enterprise Solutions

This session will explore the collaboration and shared objectives of Samsung and IBM, highlighting their combined innovation capabilities from the lab and showcase examples of this reinforced cooperation.

Furthermore, it will introduce Samsung's mobile enterprise-focused Knox Partner Program, which places a wide range of valuable resources and B2B dev tools – including EMM, Mobile Threat Detection and more at the developer's fingertips.

Internet of Things (IoT)

The tech giant will introduce the latest trends and enhancements to its open IoT platform, SmartThings. SmartThings works with a wide range of connected devices and allows users to monitor, control, and automate a wide range of connected devices in your home.

The session will also throw light on digital marketing and e-Commerce development for smart home appliances and how partners are working hand-in-hand with Samsung to drive innovation and offer consumers additional convenience through collaborative development.

Moreover, the SDC 2019 conference will also explore a wide range of other important topics including apps development for foldable devices, Samsung One UI 2's design principles and visual language, 8K streaming services.