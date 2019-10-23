blurams’ teaser post hints at the launch of its 1st flagship product

blurams, one of the leading global providers of advanced, intelligent imaging technologies, products, services, and platforms, posted a series of teaser posts and graphics on its Indian Facebook and Instagram accounts, that tries to drive home the power of Smart Home Security Cameras. The key highlight, however, is on providing a 'Carefree life" user experience.

For modern-day security solutions, the device is expected to be full of smart features and it is where blurams come in with its unique technology propositions, which includes Smart AI and Edge Computing core technologies. The teaser post released by blurams, showcasing the first glance of its flagship product. It also hints to be the first of its kind in the Indian Market because of its unique features.

We are curious to know-how blurams is going to excite the Indian market. Going by blurams' global legacy, the Indian audience is curious to know what unique blurams is going to bring to space as it's social media caption states a strong statement "First of its kind to disrupt Indian Smart Home Security Camera Space !".

