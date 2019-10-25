Netflix, Spotify should show emergency alerts: Lawmakers
As binge-watching phenomenon grasps the human race, lawmakers want online streaming services, especially Netflix and Spotify, to show emergency alerts.
Senators Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii, and John Thune, a Republican from South Dakota, have reintroduced the Reliable Emergency Alert Distribution Improvement (READI) Act, which was originally proposed in response to a false 2018 missile warning in Hawaii, Cnet reports.
The READI Act seeks to create a system to send emergency alerts through audio and video streaming services. The lawmakers also propose to create a reporting system for false alerts. (ANI)
