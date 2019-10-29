ITU chief highlights role of digital inclusion in improving lives of millions

Over 3,000 delegates from most of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU)'s 193 Member States are expected to attend the 2019 World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-19), which started on Monday, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt and will run until mid-November.

At the opening, ITU's Secretary-General Houlin Zhao highlighted the role of digital inclusion in improving the lives of millions across the world.

Addressing WRC-19 by video, UN Secretary-General António Guterres also highlighted that "technologies, such as 5G and satellite communications, offer great promise to close the digital divide and advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)".

Providing the tools for effective climate action, the conference is expected to unlock great potential for human progress advancing many of the SDGs, by forging pathways for better access to health care, foster sustainable agricultural practices and reduce poverty and hunger, improve energy efficiency and make cities smart and communities more sustainable.