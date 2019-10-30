SDC19: Samsung unveils One UI 2 with advanced audiovisual, visibility functions

At the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 (SDC19), Samsung unveiled Tuesday the One UI 2, the newest version of the company's signature UI customized to deliver a more natural, and visually comfortable experience. The new One UI 2 features a new empathetic design, advanced audiovisual functions, an enhanced Dark Mode and custom hearing and visibility enhancements.

Unveiling the latest interface, Sally Hyesoon Jeong, VP and Head of Framework R&D Group, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said, " We're excited to announce One UI 2! It's been fine-tuned to be an even simpler, more natural, and visually comfortable smartphone experience, optimized to work on mobile devices of different shapes and sizes."

Besides smartphones, the South Korean technology giant is also expanding the One UI 2 to tablets, wearables, and new form factors, including the foldable devices.

Talking about the visibility enhancements, the One UI 2 offers a new option to customize color preferences and also introduces custom hearing enhancements, like an amplification of ambient sound. The new high-contrast keyboard is fine-tuned with increased visibility and definition.

Furthermore, using the dictation function, Samsung's artificial intelligence (AI) platform Bixby allows users to send messages by simply instructing the virtual assistant what they'd like to type.

The Live Transcribe feature in the new UI 2 automatically converts spoken words into a text form on the screen, allowing the users to get into a conversation right from the palm of their hand.

Other features include:

Dynamic Lock screen

Minimized notifications

Digital wellness

Samsung Notes app

"Better accessibility will improve the user experience not only for those with impairments but also for the youngest and eldest members of our society. It can also benefit users in general when they are driving, cooking, or simply want more comfort. Accessibility should no longer be considered as something extra – it should be at the core of all development, technological and otherwise," said Eui-Suk Chung, Executive VP and Head of Software and AI at Samsung's Mobile Communications Business while commenting on the unveiling of the latest UI.