International Development News
Development News Edition

SDC19: Samsung unveils One UI 2 with advanced audiovisual, visibility functions

Besides smartphones, the South Korean technology giant is also expanding the One UI 2 to tablets, wearables, and new form factors, including the foldable devices.

SDC19: Samsung unveils One UI 2 with advanced audiovisual, visibility functions
Image Credit: Twitter

At the Samsung Developer Conference 2019 (SDC19), Samsung unveiled Tuesday the One UI 2, the newest version of the company's signature UI customized to deliver a more natural, and visually comfortable experience. The new One UI 2 features a new empathetic design, advanced audiovisual functions, an enhanced Dark Mode and custom hearing and visibility enhancements.

Unveiling the latest interface, Sally Hyesoon Jeong, VP and Head of Framework R&D Group, Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics said, " We're excited to announce One UI 2! It's been fine-tuned to be an even simpler, more natural, and visually comfortable smartphone experience, optimized to work on mobile devices of different shapes and sizes."

Besides smartphones, the South Korean technology giant is also expanding the One UI 2 to tablets, wearables, and new form factors, including the foldable devices.

Talking about the visibility enhancements, the One UI 2 offers a new option to customize color preferences and also introduces custom hearing enhancements, like an amplification of ambient sound. The new high-contrast keyboard is fine-tuned with increased visibility and definition.

Furthermore, using the dictation function, Samsung's artificial intelligence (AI) platform Bixby allows users to send messages by simply instructing the virtual assistant what they'd like to type.

The Live Transcribe feature in the new UI 2 automatically converts spoken words into a text form on the screen, allowing the users to get into a conversation right from the palm of their hand.

Other features include:

  • Dynamic Lock screen
  • Minimized notifications
  • Digital wellness
  • Samsung Notes app

"Better accessibility will improve the user experience not only for those with impairments but also for the youngest and eldest members of our society. It can also benefit users in general when they are driving, cooking, or simply want more comfort. Accessibility should no longer be considered as something extra – it should be at the core of all development, technological and otherwise," said Eui-Suk Chung, Executive VP and Head of Software and AI at Samsung's Mobile Communications Business while commenting on the unveiling of the latest UI.

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Commemorative coin on Paramahansa Yogananda released

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Naxalites set three trucks on fire in Jharkhand

Naxalites of the banned Tritiya Prastuti Committee TPC, a splinter group of the CPI Maoist, set fire to three trucks in Jharkhands Hazaribag district, a senior police officer said on Wednesday. The Naxalites set the three trucks on fire at ...

Boeing CEO faces questions over plane involved in 2 crashes

Washington, Oct 30 AP Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg faced tough questioning from senators on Tuesday about two crashes of 737 Max jets and whether the company concealed information about a critical flight system from regulators. We have made...

Petronet LNG shares surge 7 pc after September quarter results

Petronet LNG shares gained nearly 7 per cent on Wednesday after the company reported nearly doubling of net profit in the September quarter on back of improved margins. Shares of the company advanced 6.37 per cent to Rs 297 on the BSE.On th...

InterGlobe Aviation shares jump 5.5 pc after three-day fall

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation bounced back on Wednesday after three days of fall, rising 5.5 percent after IndiGo placed a firm order for 300 A320neo family aircraft. The scrip climbed 5.36 percent to Rs 1,485.95 on the BSE.On the NSE, it r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019