Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion with QLED display unveiled at SDC19

South Korean technology giant Samsung unveiled today two high-performance Project Athena-verified laptops, namely, the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion at the sixth edition of the Samsung Developer Conference (SDC) in San Jose, California.

Touted as the world's first laptops with a QLED display, the ultra-thin and light laptops are based on 10th Gen Intel Core processors and support Outdoor Mode with 600 nits peak brightness, fingerprint reader for quick authentication, industry-leading Wireless PowerShare, and high-efficiency battery life.

Starting from December, both the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion will be available across select markets.

Galaxy Book Flex

The Galaxy Book Flex boasts an aluminum body with a "Royal Blue" finish and features a QLED FHD Display with 1920 x 1080-pixels resolution in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch sizes. The laptop is powered by the 10th Generation Intel Core Ice Lake Processor coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) storage. Besides, Intel Iris Plus Graphics or Intel UHD Graphics, the 15.6-inch model also comes with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 Graphics with GDDR5 2 GB Graphic Memory.

The Premium 2-in-1 laptop comes with a 360-degree hinge that allows users to use the device both as a tablet and a PC. The device is equipped with a 720p HD camera and a 69.7Wh battery. The laptop features AKG Stereo Speakers with Smart Amp, Backlit keyboard and a built-in S Pen.

Connectivity features include: Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2×2; two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB-C port, microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Galaxy Book Ion

The Galaxy Book Ion comes in an ultralight magnesium body in the "Aura Silver" color. The device is powered by 10th Generation Intel Core Comet Lake Processor along with Intel UHD Graphics, up to 16GB DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB SSD (NVMe) storage.

Connectivity features are similar to the Galaxy Book Flex except for an additional HDMI port and two USB 3.0 ports.