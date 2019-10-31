U.S. Interior Dept grounds all non-emergency Chinese-made drones -DJI

Chinese drone maker DJI said on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Interior has grounded all non-emergency Chinese-made or part-made drones as part of a review of its entire drone programme.

The Shenzhen-based commercial and enterprise drone maker confirmed to Reuters that the department had grounded all drones except for those to be used in critical operations and public safety.

Also Read: Chinese diplomats to inform State dept before meeting US officials

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)