iPhone 11 Pro users complain iOS 13.2 is killing background apps aggressively

Users of iPhone 11 Pro and iPad Pro are reportedly complaining that the latest iOS 13.2 is aggressively killing background apps.

According to Engadget, iOS 13.2 tends to reload apps every time you access them from the background even if you have spent just a minute outside of the app.

This aggressive RAM management system is essentially making it difficult for users to multitask. It is unclear if Apple will be releasing a patch for the issue. (ANI)

