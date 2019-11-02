International Development News
Mi CC9 Pro to feature colorful breathing light display and SD730G SoC

The entire side of the 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED display will emit dazzling lights when the smartphone receives any notification including calls and messages.

Mi CC9 Pro to feature colorful breathing light display and SD730G SoC
Image Credit: Xiaomi

With just a few days left before the Mi CC9 Pro hits the market, Xiaomi has released more teasers confirming some of the new features of the upcoming device. As per the latest teaser shared by the company via its official Weibo account, the device will be armored with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset, the same processor powering the Oppo Reno 2, Realme X2 and the Samsung Galaxy A80.

Based on 8nm process technology, the Snapdragon 730G SoC increases CPU performance by 35 percent, GPU by 25 percent and the AI performance is increased by two times as compared with the previous generation, the Weibo post said.

Another teaser confirms the presence of a colorful breathing light display feature on the Mi CC9 Pro. With this new feature, the entire side of the 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED display will emit dazzling lights when the smartphone receives any notification including calls and messages.

Furthermore, the device is teased to come with HiRes audio certification, 1CC loudspeaker, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Other connectivity features will likely be Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; GPS, NFC, IR Blaster, and a USB-Type-C port.

As previously confirmed, the Mi CC9 Pro will be equipped with a 108-megapixel AI Penta-lens camera module with a dual optical image stabilization (OIS) system and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with 12 selfie filters and Portrait mode.

The Mi CC9 Pro will be equipped with a massive 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support that delivers 58 percent charge in 30 minutes and 100 percent in just 65 minutes.

The Mi CC9 Pro will be launched on November 5 in China alongside the Xiaomi Mi Watch, and the new Xiaomi TV 5 series.

