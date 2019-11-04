International Development News
Development News Edition

Mi CC9 Pro to feature world's first ultra-thin in-screen optical fingerprint scanner

The Mi CC9 Pro is set to launch in China on November 5 while its global variant, the Mi Note 10, will be unveiled on November 6 in Madrid, Spain.

Mi CC9 Pro to feature world's first ultra-thin in-screen optical fingerprint scanner
Image Credit: Xiaomi / Weibo

With just a day away from its official launch, Xiaomi has dropped yet another teaser for the highly-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro smartphone, this time revealing that the device will come with the world's first "ultra-thin screen optical fingerprint" scanner.

In a Weibo post, the Chinese phone maker noted that the sensitivity and unlock success rate are further improved. With this new technology, it is easier to unlock the device with strong light, low temperature, and dry fingers.

Mi CC9 Pro specifications

According to official teasers and TENAA listing, the Mi CC9 Pro will sport a 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED display with a waterdrop notch, 1080 x 2340-pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Coming to the optics department, the smartphone will be equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and five rear cameras with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) that include- a 108-megapixel primary lens powered by the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that offers 117-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel Telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, 12-megapixel portrait lens with 1.4μm large pixel, dual-PDAF and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro lens to capture minute details.

The Mi CC9 Pro will house a massive 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support that delivers 58 percent charge in 30 minutes and 100 percent in just 65 minutes. Connectivity features will include- Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; GPS, NFC, IR Blaster, USB-Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Mi CC9 Pro is set to launch in China on November 5 while its global variant, the Mi Note 10, will be unveiled on November 6 in Madrid, Spain.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Labour Party will examine proposal to ban private jets

Britains opposition Labour Party said on Monday it would examine closely a proposal to ban private jets and consult with the industry about a phase-out date for the use of fossil-fuel private planes. Andy McDonald, the opposition spokesman ...

Cricket-Papua New Guinea ready to be cricket's next fairytale story

Papua New Guinea believe they could be crickets next rags-to-riches story after securing a place among the sports elite in next years Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.After three near-misses in the last six years, the Barramundis under Assad...

Benin authorities open investigation after 9 people abducted by pirates

Benin authorities have opened an investigation after pirates abducted nine people from a Norwegian-flagged boat off the coast of the West African nation, the port of Cotonou said. The pirates boarded the vessel, which is owned by Norwegian ...

Gian Chand Gupta unanimously elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly

BJP MLA Gian Chand Gupta was unanimously elected Speaker of Haryana Assembly on Monday. Panchkula MLA Guptas name was proposed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and seconded by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.In the Assembly ele...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019