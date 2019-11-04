Mi CC9 Pro to feature world's first ultra-thin in-screen optical fingerprint scanner

With just a day away from its official launch, Xiaomi has dropped yet another teaser for the highly-anticipated Mi CC9 Pro smartphone, this time revealing that the device will come with the world's first "ultra-thin screen optical fingerprint" scanner.

In a Weibo post, the Chinese phone maker noted that the sensitivity and unlock success rate are further improved. With this new technology, it is easier to unlock the device with strong light, low temperature, and dry fingers.

Mi CC9 Pro specifications

According to official teasers and TENAA listing, the Mi CC9 Pro will sport a 6.47-inch FHD+ OLED display with a waterdrop notch, 1080 x 2340-pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with Adreno 618 GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

Coming to the optics department, the smartphone will be equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie shooter and five rear cameras with dual optical image stabilisation (OIS) that include- a 108-megapixel primary lens powered by the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with f/1.7 aperture, a 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that offers 117-degree field-of-view, a 5-megapixel Telephoto lens with up to 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, 12-megapixel portrait lens with 1.4μm large pixel, dual-PDAF and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro lens to capture minute details.

The Mi CC9 Pro will house a massive 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charging support that delivers 58 percent charge in 30 minutes and 100 percent in just 65 minutes. Connectivity features will include- Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; GPS, NFC, IR Blaster, USB-Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Mi CC9 Pro is set to launch in China on November 5 while its global variant, the Mi Note 10, will be unveiled on November 6 in Madrid, Spain.