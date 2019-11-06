It's all about camera! Xiaomi Mi Note 10, Mi Note 10 Pro launched in Spain

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, the global variant of the just-launched Mi CC9 Pro made its debut in Spain today. The premium flagship device houses the world's first 108MP Penta camera setup, edge-to-edge display, and massive 5260mAh battery.

Xiaomi also unveiled the Pro variant of the Mi Note 10 which is similar to the Premium Edition of the Mi CC9 Pro. The Pro variant features an 8P lens in the primary 108-megapixel camera and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage as opposed to a 7P lens and 6GB + 128GB memory in the regular version.

Carrying a price tag of EUR549, the Mi Note 10 comes in Midnight Black, Aurora Green, and Glacier White color options and will go on sale from November 15 in Spain. The Mi Note 10 Pro retails for EUR649 and will go on sale at a later date.

The Mi Note 10 features a 6.47-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and 400,000:1 contrast ratio. The device comes with an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor which is 88 percent thinner than the previous one and offers a 10 percent larger fingerprint detection area. The front and back panel of the premium device are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

On the performance front, the Mi Note 10 adopts an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The massive 5260mAh battery lasts up to two days and supports 30W fast-charge that delivers 58 percent charge in 30 minutes and 100 percent in just 65 minutes.

The Penta camera setup on the back incorporates a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with a 7P lens on the non-Pro version, supports 4-axis optical image stabilization (OIS) and features an industry-leading resolution of 12032 x 9024.

The 5-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.0 aperture supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid optical zoom, 50x digital zoom, and OIS. The 12-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.0 aperture supports 2x optical zoom and dual PD dual-core focus. The 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture offers 117-degrees field-of-view. The last one is a 2-megapixel dedicated macro lens for 1.5cm super macro photography.

The Mi Note 10's rear camera also supports 4K video shooting at 30fps, 1080p at 30fps/60fps and 720p shooting at 30fps. It also supports 720p slow-motion video shooting at 960fps, 720p/1080p shooting at 120fps and 240fps. Additional features include vlog video, HDR, ShootSteady video technology, continuous shooting mode, portrait mode, Night Mode 2.0, AI Studio Light Effect and more.

On the front, the Mi Note 10 features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with AI beautify, AI Portrait Mode, AI scene detection, and AI face unlock, panorama selfie, and palm shutter feature and supports 720p/1080p video shooting at 30fps.