Google builds App Defense Alliance to fight bad apps

Malicious apps are plaguing app stores and Google wants to fight them better. The search giant announced the launch of App Defense Alliance that will help stop the bad apps from reaching the official app stores.

As the official blog notes, the App Defense Alliance will ensure the safety of the Google Play Store by quickly finding potentially harmful apps and stopping them from being published.

Google has partnered with ESET, Lookout, and Zimperium to form the App Defense Alliance. It will use technologies including machine learning and static/dynamic analysis to detect abusive behaviour. (ANI)

