Microsoft HoloLens 2 is up for grabs, but not everyone can buy it
Microsoft's mixed reality headset HoloLens 2 starts shipping today. At an eye-watering price of USD 3,500, the headset will be delivered first to those who pre-ordered it.
Now, the disappointing bit here is that the super-expensive HoloLens 2 is not meant for consumers. Targeted at businesses in the manufacturing or repair jobs, the second edition of the mixed reality headset promises better ergonomics, comfort, and enhanced viewing angle, The Verge notes.
The HoloLens 2 is shipping in the US, France, Germany, Ireland, New Zealand, Australia, and the UK. Microsoft is also working on a custom US military version of the HoloLens. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
