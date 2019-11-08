International Development News
Development News Edition

How to create catalogs with the WhatsApp Business app?

To sum up, the catalog feature will help small business owners connect with their customers in a more professional way and grow their business.

How to create catalogs with the WhatsApp Business app?
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced new catalogs feature in the WhatsApp Business app that will make it easier for small businesses to showcase and share their goods more easily and professionally.

Instead of sharing the product photos one by one and repeatedly provide information, businesses can now add brief information including price, description, and product or service code for each item, all in one place. The new tool which serves as a mobile storefront for businesses will allow customers to see all the products and services within their WhatsApp without having the need to visit a website.

To sum up, the catalog feature will help small business owners connect with their customers in a more professional way and grow their business. The new WhatsApp tool is available to businesses using the WhatsApp Business app on both Android and iPhone in Brazil, Germany, India, Indonesia, Mexico, the UK, and the US and will soon be rolled out to other global markets.

To create your catalog update your WhatsApp Business app to the latest version and follow these simple steps:

  • Open WhatsApp Business app
  • Go to Settings
  • Tap on Business Settings
  • Select Catalog
  • Tap on 'Add products and service'
  • Tap on 'Add images' to share pictures and a brief description or service code of the items you wish to showcase to your customers
  • Tap on 'Save' button
  • It's done!

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Disqualified Karnataka MLAs move SC for postponement of Dec 5 bypolls

The disqualified Karnataka MLAs moved the Supreme Court on Friday, seeking further postponement of the Assembly bypolls which are scheduled to take place on December 5. A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana on October 25 had reserved its ver...

HC to hear in Feb plea for action against police officials for protesting against clash with lawyers

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will hear in February a plea seeking action against police officials who were agitating in public and sitting on dharna after their November 2 clash with lawyers at the Tis Hazari Courts Complex. A ben...

PVR makes foray into Sri Lanka, opens 9-screen multiplex

Film exhibition firm PVR on Friday announced its foray into the Sri Lankan market with the opening of its first theatre in collaboration with Shangri La Group. PVR Lanka at One Galle Face Mall is a nine-screen property with premium luxury f...

Sharks escape with narrow win over Wild

Logan Couture had a goal and three assists as the San Jose Sharks grabbed a four-goal lead then held on to defeat the visiting Minnesota Wild 6-5 on Thursday night. Tomas Hertl added a goal and two assists and Marcus Sorensen, Timo Meier an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019