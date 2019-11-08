International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian Railways launches three applications for proper monitoring of projects

CRS Sanction is an important aspect in construction, maintenance, and up-gradation of railway assets.

Indian Railways launches three applications for proper monitoring of projects
An online application for CRS Sanction Management has been developed in which all works pertaining to level crossings (closure, manning, shifting, etc.) and minor bridges. Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railways launched three applications for all-India rollout to strengthen the IT enablement of railways which will help ensure proper monitoring of projects being undertaken by Indian Railways and will boost the vision of Digital India. The details and the salient features of these three applications are as under:

CRS Sanction Management System: CRS Sanction is an important aspect of construction, maintenance, and up-gradation of railway assets. An online application for CRS Sanction Management has been developed in which all works pertaining to level crossings (closure, manning, shifting, etc.) and minor bridges. Further modules under development in this application are an increase of speed over Turnouts & Loop Lines, an inspection of new lines and doubling, etc. The benefits of the project are-

Expeditious preparation and processing of cases for CRS Sanction.

Effective monitoring of compliance of observations raised by the CRS.

On-Line Repository of circulars/check-lists/guidelines related to CRS Sanction.

Managerial reports to monitor the cases, comparative performance.

Rail-road crossing GAD approval system: This project for online e-Governance platform was developed by Ministry of Railways and Ministry of Road Transport & Highways to expedite preparation, processing & approval of General Agreement Drawings (GADs) related to the construction of Road Over Bridges (ROB)/Road Under Bridges (RUB). It has been running successfully since 2014. Now, a module has been developed to cover cases of construction of ROBs/RUBs for States & UTs also. The benefits of the project are-

Accountability of Railways and State Governments/UTs is fixed to each stage for approval of proposals.

Better and real-time coordination between the stakeholders (Railways/States).

Facilitates users to get proposal status through mail and SMS at each stage.

The complete proposal is targeted to be approved in a maximum of 60 days.

All information related to the proposal and contact person is available within the proposal.

TMS for construction: This application has been developed for new assets being constructed by the construction/project organization. The assets master data can now be regularly filled during the stage of construction and completion of assets, by the construction officials before itself final scrutiny and test check by the open line officials. The benefits of the project are-

Data validation at the source.

Ease in data entry and correction thereof.

Easy checking/verification of data entry.

For every data, ownership and responsibility are defined and fixed in the application design.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Efforts being made to paint me with 'saffron', says

Superstar Rajinikanth on Friday said the BJP has not invited him to join the party, but insisted efforts were being made to paint him with saffron, the ideological colour the national party is associated with. He accused a section of media...

Chris Pine to play Walter Cronkite in film about eve of JFK's death

Chris Pine has joined director Alfonso Gomez-Rejons movie about the evening of John F Kennedys assassination. The film titled Newsflash will feature Pine in the role of media icon Walter Cronkite, reported The Wrap.The film takes place on N...

Gandhi family will be provided 'Z+' security cover of CRPF on all-India basis: Officials.

Gandhi family will be provided Z security cover of CRPF on all-India basis Officials....

Govt strips Congress's first family -- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka --of SPG security cover: Officials.

Govt strips Congresss first family -- Sonia Gandhi, Rahul and Priyanka --of SPG security cover Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019