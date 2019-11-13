International Development News
Development News Edition

Blockchain-powered token empowering poverty-stricken cocoa farmers

An average cocoa farmer earns as little as USD 1 per day which is significantly below the United Nation's poverty line of USD 1.90 per day but that can change with the blockchain-powered token.

  • Renu MehtaRenu Mehta
  • |
  • Devdiscourse
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 14:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 14:05 IST
Blockchain-powered token empowering poverty-stricken cocoa farmers
Farmers earn just 3 percent of the value of the cocoa used in making a chocolate bar. Image Credit: The Other Bar

The rich flavor and velvety aroma of roasted cocoa beans can make anyone fall for chocolates. But do you know, your cravings for this sweet stuff can drag cocoa farmers into poverty, modern slavery, if not produced sustainably?

Chocolate is a billion-dollar global industry that creates employment and is the only source of livelihood in some of the poorest parts of the world, particularly in West Africa and Latin America. According to ResearchAndMarkets.com's "Chocolate Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report the global chocolate market is forecasted to reach USD 139.94 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2019 - 2024).

With the growing demand and market competition, the cocoa prices fall and so does the living wages of cocoa farmers. Farmers earn just 3 percent of the value of the cocoa used in making a chocolate bar. A large chunk of the profit goes into the pockets of intermediaries, making it difficult for the poor farmers and workers to earn living incomes.

An average cocoa farmer earns as little as USD 1 per day which is significantly below the United Nation's poverty line of USD 1.90 per day, says a report by Fairtrade International and The Living Income Community of Practice. Farmers and workers also grapple with hazardous working conditions, loans, long working hours, limited access to modern farming tools and pricing information which in turn limits opportunities to get higher prices for their produce and invest in their farms, and social well-being. This poverty trap subsequently drags cocoa farmers into child labor and modern slavery.

Chocolate for radical equality

Ever wondered a bite of the chocolate bar could help end poverty and create a radical change in the world? Envisioning the same for cocoa farmers, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the FairChain Foundation have designed new chocolate, dubbed The Other Bar, that seeks to change the way businesses work and bring real impact through the simple act of buying a chocolate bar. Simply by eating the chocolate, one can directly invest in farmers and help to create jobs and plant trees.

Image Credit: Facebook/The Othe Bar

Launched in October, The Other Bar is manufactured at an independently-owned factory in Ecuador, a country straddling the equator on Latin America's west coast and with no middlemen, the cocoa farmers are paid better and faster. Not only higher wages, but the initiative is also contributing to afforestation, employment, training, skills, and opportunities for the farmers and their communities.

Blockchain for empowerment

Inside every pack of The Other Bar, consumers also get a blockchain-powered token worth 25 pence that can either be redeemed to help farmers plant a new cocoa-producing tree or could be used to get 25 pence off on the next purchase.

With a contribution of four tokens, a farmer can buy one tree that can produce cocoa worth £19. Other than producing cocoa for the farmers, these trees will also help fight climate change by absorbing and storing carbon dioxide. Furthermore, after scanning the code, consumers can see exactly where their chocolate came from, who grew it, when it was roasted and how it was made via a blockchain-powered solution.

Image Credit: Facebook/The Othe Bar

Well, this is not the first time when blockchain has been used for social good. In the recent past, many organizations and businesses seeking to promote fair trade and better living conditions for cocoa farmers have utilized this distributed ledger technology for a fully digitalized supply chain and better traceability of cocoa.

Tony's Chocolonely, a Dutch confectionery company aiming to make the chocolate industry 100 percent slave-free also pilot-tested blockchain solution. The company buys cocoa directly from the farmers and pays them a higher price for their produce, further investing in agricultural knowledge and training to help them earn a living income and maximize their productivity.

In 2018, Moyee Coffee collaborated with the FairChain Foundation and Bext360 to launch Token, the world's first truly end-to-end blockchain-enabled coffee. Each bag of the fully blockchain-traceable coffee comes with a token worth 0.50 cents which consumers can use to get a discount on the next purchase or can donate it directly to the coca-farmers and their families. Then using the blockchain solution, consumers can determine the exact point of cocoa origin, how much the small coffee producer was paid and what impact their donation created.

Why Blockchain?

The increased adoption of digital technologies has increased connectivity worldwide and subsequently the volume of data generated over the networks. With new technologies promising endless conveniences also come new vulnerabilities in terms of data security and privacy. As data security is the biggest problem in today's hyper-connected world, thus people seek more control over the data they share.

For the data to be used safely and responsibly, organizations and businesses are increasingly turning to blockchain technology that significantly increases transparency by providing real-time data access to all participants across the entire supply chain.

Image Credit: Flickr

In the simplest of terms, blockchain is a decentralized, distributed and public digital ledger technology that provides unprecedented levels of transparency at every stage. Blockchain technology significantly increases transparency by providing real-time data access to all participants across the entirety of the supply chain.

To connect farmers directly with the consumers, they are provided with e-wallets, unique ID numbers, and barcodes that obviously contain a lot of personal and sensitive data. Also, consumers remain concerned about the origin, quality, processing and pricing of the cocoa beans and whether their charitable contributions go to genuine organizations. With a blockchain-based traceability system, everything along the cocoa supply chain is transparent and efficient.

  • FIRST PUBLISHED IN:
  • Devdiscourse

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

If required, Odd-Even scheme can be extended: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Odd-Even traffic rationing scheme can be extended if required. Delhis air quality is deteriorating due to stubble burning. However, it has reduced a little due to rains in Punb...

SC indicates inquiry into 'social boycott' of Dalits in Haryana village; asks for names of officers

The Supreme Court indicated on Wednesday that it might order an inquiry into the alleged social boycott of Dalit community in a Haryana village for over two years due to a dispute with the dominant community over drawing water from a hand-p...

Justice Muhammad Raffiq takes oath as Chief Justice of

Justice Muhammad Raffiq, was on Wednesday sworn in as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court. Governor Tathagata Roy administered the oath of office to him at the Raj Bhavan here in the presence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, his cabine...

'Ease of Doing Business' to be theme of 39th IITF 2019 beginning on Thursday

Ease of Doing Business is the theme of 39th edition of India International Trade Fair 2019 which will be inaugurated by Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises MSMEs Nitin Gadkari on Thursday. This years theme has been inspired by I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019