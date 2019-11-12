WhatsApp gulping the battery like never before, iOS, Android users complain

WhatsApp, the most popular instant messaging platform recently rolled out the new update for Android users that introduced a biometric security feature allowing users to unlock their chat app with a fingerprint. But with the latest WhatsApp version 2.19.308, many users, both iOS and Android, are experiencing battery drainage issues and complaining the same on Google Play Store, Twitter, and Reddit.

"After the recent update of WhatsApp, I'm facing battery drain issue. I was able to get full-day battery all these days but after this update battery getting over by evening itself," one of the users wrote on OnePlus forums.

"One star for the latest update. It is gulping the battery like never before. I have the OnePlus 5 running OxygenOS 9.0.9. Desperately waiting for the app update, I have read that many people are having the same issue. I am sure that this battery drain issue can be fixed," wrote another WhatsApp user on Google Play Store's rating and review page.

Complaining about the same, many users took to Twitter to share screenshots of battery usage on their smartphones. WABetaInfo, the online portal that tracks the latest developments in WhatsApp also reported the same issue.

"Some users (included me) are experiencing battery drain using WhatsApp for iOS 2.19.112. In particular, Battery Usage reports a high usage of the app in background. Do you experience the same issue?" WABetaInfo tweeted via its official handle.

Responding to the tweet many users shared screenshots, showing how fast the Facebook-owned messaging app was consuming the battery on their smartphones.

Thanks for posting this! Same issue on my 11 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/MpqcmGJWF9 — Tom (@tom983) November 8, 2019