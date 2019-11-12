Apple to release AR headset by 2022: Report

The next product to come from Apple's AR division will be a headset, according to the latest reports.

Apple is expected to release the AR headset in 2022 while the AR Glasses would release in 2023, Engadget reported.

The purported AR headset is speculated to resemble an Oculus Quest with high-resolution eyepieces. Meanwhile, the AR glasses are expected to resemble high-end sunglasses with thick frames to house the battery and processors. (ANI)

