Xiaomi Redmi 8 set for another flash sale today at 12 PM: Price and Specs

Xiaomi's budget-centric smartphone, the Redmi 8, will go on yet another flash sale today via Flipkart and Mi.com at 12 pm in India. The phone was launched early last month and comes in stunning Aura Mirror design, AI Dual rear camera system, fast and powerful processor and 5000mAh high-capacity battery with fast-charging support.

On purchase, customers can avail up to Rs 3,000 discount, 10 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Cards, 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and no-cost EMI plans starting from Rs 667 per month.

The Redmi 8 is available for purchase in Sapphire Blue, Onyx Black, and Ruby Red color options and two memory configurations: 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64 GB priced at Rs 7,999 and Rs 8,999 respectively. However, as per the launch offer the first 5 million buyers will get the 4GB+64GB variant for Rs 7,999 and those ordering the 3GB storage variant will get upgraded to the 4GB variant.

Redmi 8 specifications

The Redmi 8 features a 6.22-inch (15.8cm) HD+ Dot Notch Display with 720 x 1520-pixels resolution and 70.8 percent NTSC ratio. The device is protected by splash-proof nano-coating by P2i, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and also incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, AI Face Unlock feature for a quick unlocking experience.

The Redmi 8 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 mobile platform which comes with up to 2.0 GHz clock speed along with Adreno 505 GPU, up to 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which is further expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device operates on Android 9 Pie with custom MIUI 10 skin on top.

As for the cameras, the Redmi 8 features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture. The dual rear camera setup incorporates a 12-megapixel primary lens with dual PD, powered by Sony IMX 363 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The rear camera supports 1080p video shooting at 30fps and 720p recording at 30fps and 60fps. Additional camera features include AI Portrait Mode, AI beautify 4.0, HDR and AI scene detection feature that can detect up to 33 scenes, including 6 India-specific categories.

The Redmi 8 houses a massive 5000mAh battery that lasts up to two days and supports 18W fast charging via USB Type-C port. Connectivity features include Dual 4G VoLTE; WiFi 802.11b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2; GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IR blaster and a Wireless FM Radio.