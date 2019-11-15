International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Huawei, ZTE 'cannot be trusted' and pose security threat -U.S. attorney general

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 02:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 02:46 IST
UPDATE 1-Huawei, ZTE 'cannot be trusted' and pose security threat -U.S. attorney general
Huawei Consumer Business Group Image Credit: ANI

Huawei Technologies Co and ZTE Corp "cannot be trusted," U.S. Attorney General William Barr said, labeling the Chinese firms a security threat as he backed a proposal to bar U.S. rural wireless carriers from tapping an $8.5 billion government fund to purchase equipment or services from them. The Federal Communications Commission will vote on Nov. 22 and is proposing requiring the carriers to remove and replace equipment from the companies. Barr said in a letter to the FCC released on Thursday that "their own track record, as well as the practices of the Chinese government, demonstrate that Huawei and ZTE cannot be trusted."

He added that "we should not signal that Huawei and ZTE are anything other than a threat to our collective security, for that is exactly what they, through their actions, have shown themselves to be." Huawei and ZTE did not immediately comment.

Barr noted that federal prosecutors charged Huawei with violations of the U.S. embargo on Iran, bank fraud, obstruction of justice and trade secret theft. ZTE pleaded guilty in 2017 to illegally sending approximately $32 million in U.S. goods to Iran. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said the commission "cannot ignore the risk that the Chinese government will seek to exploit network vulnerabilities in order to engage in espionage, insert malware and viruses, and otherwise compromise our critical communications networks."

The move is the latest U.S. action aimed at barring U.S. companies from purchasing Huawei and ZTE equipment. Huawei said last week that "in 30 years of business, Huawei has never had a major security-related incident in the 170 countries where we operate." The U.S. government added Huawei to its economic blacklist in May, saying the Chinese company was involved in activities contrary to U.S. national security.

The United States has pressed nations not to grant Huawei access to 5G networks and alleged Huawei's equipment could be used by Beijing for spying, which the Chinese company has repeatedly denied. Several European countries in recent months have not agreed to bar Huawei, despite U.S. pressure. In May, U.S. President Donald Trump signed a long-awaited executive order declaring a national emergency and barring U.S. companies from using telecommunications equipment made by companies posing a national security risk. The order directed the Commerce Department, working with other government agencies, to draw up an enforcement plan by mid-October. The Commerce Department has yet to publish a plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Browns waive WR Callaway amid suspension report

The Cleveland Browns waived wide receiver Antonio Callaway on Thursday, five days after he was benched, and shortly before NFL Network reported he is facing a 10-game suspension. Callaway was a late scratch for the Browns 19-16 home victory...

BRIEF-Apple Hires Pro-Trump Lobbyist As It Tries To Avoid Tariffs On iPhone Parts And Other Products- CNBC

Nov 14 Reuters - APPLE HIRES PRO-TRUMP LOBBYIST AS IT TRIES TO AVOID TARIFFS ON IPHONE PARTS AND OTHER PRODUCTS - CNBC APPLE HAS TAPPED LONGTIME TRUMP ALLY JEFFREY MILLER TO LOBBY ON ITS BEHALF - CNBC, CITING A LOBBYING REGISTRATION FORM So...

Hurricane Dorian swept swimming cows 2 miles to North Carolina beach

Three cows have been spotted beachcombing on a remote barrier island on North Carolinas Outer Banks, swept to an unlikely grazing spot when Hurricane Dorian whipped waves powerful enough to carry them two miles 3.22 km from their home.One o...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Kane treble as England demolish Montenegro to book Euro 2020 spot

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England booked their place in the finals of Euro 2020 as group winners with a crushing 7-0 victory over Montenegro at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.England lead Group A on 18 points with one game re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019