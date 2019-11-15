International Development News
Huawei Mate X sells out within a minute in first flash sale in China

The next flash sale for the Huawei Mate X is scheduled for November 22.

The high-end device adopts HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor coupled with Balong 5000, the world's first 7nm multi-mode 5G chipset and Mali-G76 GPU. Image Credit: Huawei

Huawei's first-ever foldable smartphone, the Huawei Mate X, had its first flash sale in China today and, not surprisingly, the device was sold out within a minute. The Chinese technology giant announced the phone back in February 2019 and after months of delays, it finally went on pre-sale in Mainland China late last month.

The Huawei Mate X comes in lone 8GB RAM + 512GB memory configuration and carries a price tag of CNY16,999 or approximately USD 2,403 which is more than the Samsung Galaxy Fold that retails at CNY 15,999 or approximately USD 2,276 in China, for the same memory configuration.

Huawei Mate X specifications

The Huawei Mate X features a 6.6-inch display with 2480 x 1148-pixels resolution on the front and 6.38-inch on the back with 2480 x 892-pixels resolution. When unfolded, the device transforms into an 8-inch tablet with 2480 x 2200-pixels resolution. For authentication, the device features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The high-end device adopts HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor coupled with Balong 5000, the world's first 7nm multi-mode 5G chipset and Mali-G76 GPU. The device packs 8G RAM and 512GB onboard storage and an additional 256GB with an NM memory card. The Mate X operates on EMUI 9.1.1 based on Android 9 Pie.

In terms of optics, the Huawei Mate X features a Leica Quad Camera System that incorporates a 40-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, followed by a 16-megapixel Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, an 8-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) lens.

The device is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery with 55W HUAWEI SuperCharge support that delivers up to 85 percent charge in 30 minutes. Connectivity features on the Mate X include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C ear jack, NFC and GPS.

