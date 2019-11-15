Now, play 'Fortnite' the Imperial Stormtrooper way

'Fortnite' now comes with a new Star Wars Stormtrooper in-game outfit to please fans.

The Imperial Stormtrooper Outfit is available in the Epic Games Store at 1,500 V-Bucks, Engadget notes. You can also grab it for free if you purchase Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on PC in the Epic Games Store.

The special outfit will be available bundled with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order until November 30, 2020, as per the official website. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)