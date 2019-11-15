Apple pulls down vaping-related apps from App Store: Report
Apple is reportedly removing vaping-related apps from its official App Store amid growing health concerns over e-cigarettes.
According to a report on Axios, the iPhone maker is planning to remove all 181 vaping-related apps. The move comes after CDC reported at least 42 people dying from lung illness related to vaping.
While there had been no direct sales of vaping products from the Apple App Store, companion apps, which allow people to control the temperature and lighting of their vape pens, had been available. Apple stopped accepting new apps since June. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
