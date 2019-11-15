Pinterest's new feature attempts to curb self-harm searches on social media

Pinterest, the go-to place for DIY projects, has introduced a new feature to help those looking at ways to self-harm.

The new feature spots search queries that involve self-harm. Instead of showing related content, it shows 10 exercises such as drawing, writing down your feelings, or ripping up pages, instead of hurting oneself, to cope with the negative feelings, FastCompany reports.

Earlier, Pinterest offered external links to resources such as the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, now these resources are integrated directly into the platform. The new activities are available to users in the US on iOS and Android. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)