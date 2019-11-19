Science News Roundup: Spacecom's Amos-17 satellite completes test, reaches final orbit; Japan space probe on its way back after asteroid mission

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Spacecom's Amos-17 satellite completes test, reaches final orbit

Israel's Space Communications said on Monday its Amos-17 communication satellite, which was launched into space in August, has completed its in-orbit testing and reached its final position. Spacecom has suffered some major setbacks in recent years, including the loss of a satellite in 2016 when a SpaceX rocket exploded, and its shares were trading up 9% in Tel Aviv on Monday's news.

Japan space probe on its way back after asteroid mission

A Japanese space probe is heading home from an asteroid 250 million km (155 million miles) from Earth after collecting sub-surface samples that could help scientists seeking the origins of life, Japan's space agency said on Monday. Asteroids are believed to have formed at the dawn of the solar system and scientists say the asteroid, called Ryugu, may contain organic matter that may have contributed to life on Earth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)