OPPO s All-New ColorOS 7 to Launch in India on 26th November

World-leading smartphone brand OPPO will be holding its first-ever launch event for the all-new ColorOS in India on Tuesday, November 26th. During the launch event, OPPO will unveil the ColorOS 7, under the theme of smooth and delightful, with a focus on its new borderless aesthetics, fresh visuals, and intuitive platform, plus a whole host of smart solutions that will deliver a smoother and hassle-free user experience.

OPPO shares a global perspective - from handsets to operating systems. As an OS with over 300 million users worldwide, ColorOS is being used in multiple languages - 72 in total - including English, Hindi, Marathi, Bangla, Thai, Indonesian, and more. The launch in India affirms the importance of the Indian market for OPPO and ColorOS. As one of the top 5 smartphone brands in India, OPPO began its software development at its Hyderabad R&D center starting from the ColorOS 6. With the launch of ColorOS 7 in India, OPPO expects to roll out more customized features for Indian consumers with the new OS and future upgrades.

The launch event will be held in New Delhi on November 26, 2019, featuring media, ColorOS fans and more. Don't miss the live broadcast on ColorOS social media channel at: http://bit.ly/ColorOS-YTB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)