WhatsApp replies to IT ministry, expresses regret over 'security breach'

According to sources, after being issued a notice on snoop-gate, Facebook-owned WhatsApp submits a reply to Information and Technology ministry & expresses regret over 'security breach'.

Government sources said that WhatsApp has written expressing regret. Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In) is examining the issue. The government is committed to the security and safety of its citizens.

Also Read: WhatsApp Privacy Breach Case: Users asks Indian govt to explain ties with Israeli firm

The government expects WhatsApp to reinforce its security wall and anymore breach in WhatsApp will not be tolerated. WhatsApp has told the government that they need more engagement with the govt and has assured of all security measures.