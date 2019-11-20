International Development News
Realme 5s vs Realme 5: What's new and different?

The key difference is that the Realme 5s features a 48-megapixel Quad camera setup while the Realme 5 boasts a 12-megapixel Quad camera system.

Realme 5s vs Realme 5: What's new and different?
The newly-launched Realme 5s is very similar to the Realme 5 which was launched back in August 2019. Image Credit: Realme

Realme 5s, the upgraded version of the budget-centric Realme 5 was launched today in India alongside the Realme X2 Pro. The main highlights of the device are its 48-megapixel Quad rear camera setup, Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset, and 5000mAh battery.

The device has been launched in two memory variants- 4GB+64GB priced at Rs 9,999 and 4GB+128GB priced at Rs 10,999 and will go on sale from November 29 via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme 5s Specifications

The Realme 5s comes in splash-resistant design, night mode for eye care, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. It features a 6.5-inch (16.5cm) HD+ Mini-drop display with1600 x 720-pixels resolution and 89 percent Screen-to-Body Ratio. The device is armored with octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE chipset coupled with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The device is equipped with a 5000mAh battery that offers up to 48 hours of talk time, up to 718 hours of standby time, up to 12 hours of video playback and runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie.

Coming to the optics department, the Realme 5s features a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture, AI Beauty and AI HDR. The Quad rear camera setup on the back includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel Wide-Angle lens with f/2.25 aperture and 115-degrees field-of-view, followed by a 2-megapixel Portrait lens and 2-megapixel Macro lens with 4cm Focus Distance.

The rear camera supports 10x Digital Zoom, Super Nightscape, Time-Lapse Mode, 4K video recording at 30fps, 1080p HD video recording at 30fps, 720p HD video recording at 30fps and Slow Motion recording at 120fps/240fps.

Realme 5s vs Realme 5: What's new?

The newly-launched Realme 5s is very similar to the Realme 5 which was launched back in August 2019. The key difference is that the Realme 5s features a 48-megapixel Quad camera setup while the Realme 5 boasts a 12-megapixel Quad camera system.

The Realme 5s comes in two memory variants- 4GB+64GB / 4+128GB while the Realme 5 comes in three memory configurations: 3GB + 32GB / 4GB + 64GB / 4GB + 128GB. Lastly, the Realme 5s offers a new color variant i.e. Crystal Red, in addition to the Crystal Blue and Crystal Purple options offered by the Realme 5.

