International Development News
Development News Edition

White-collar jobs will be more exposed to AI, says new analysis

According to a new analysis by the Brookings Institution, white-collar jobs may be most exposed to AI's spread while it may be much less of a factor in the work of most lower-paid service workers.

White-collar jobs will be more exposed to AI, says new analysis
The study analyses only the exposure of occupations to AI but doesn't predict whether it will create new form of jobs or transform the existing one. Image Credit: Pixabay

Technological innovation has already laid the foundation for higher productivity, better-income jobs, and socio-economic prosperity. In the foreseeable future, artificial intelligence-fuelled automation will completely transform the workplace, replacing aging and unskilled workforce. With this gradual shift towards automation, comes the great fear of job displacement.

The pace of technological progress, demographic and economic structures will determine how and to what extent the new wave of automation will affect the future of work in developing and emerging economies across the world.

A new study has found that better-educated, better-paid workers along with production workers may be most exposed to AI, in opposition to previous studies that say less-educated, lower-paid service workers may be most exposed to AI-led displacement in the near future.

Our analysis shows that workers with graduate or professional degrees will be almost four times as exposed to AI as workers with just a high school degree. Holders of bachelor's degrees will be the most exposed by education level, more than five times as exposed to AI than workers with just a high school degree.

Brookings

According to the analysis by the Brookings Institution, white-collar jobs may be most exposed to AI's spread while it may be much less of a factor in the work of most lower-paid service workers.

The key findings of the study are:

  • AI could affect work in virtually every occupational group
  • Better-paid, white-collar occupations may be most exposed to AI, as well as some agriculture and manufacturing positions
  • Business-finance-tech industries will be more exposed, as will natural resource and production industries
  • AI looks most destined to affectmen, prime-age workers, and white and Asian American workers
  • Bigger, higher-tech metro areas and communities heavily involved in manufacturing are likely to experience the most AI-related disruption

The study analyses only the exposure of occupations to AI but doesn't predict whether it will create new forms of job or transform the existing one. Multiple studies in the past have shown that while AI-fuelled automation will displace certain types of jobs, it will also boost productivity and create new job opportunities and industries. Low skilled workers and older adults will be at high risk of automation and will likely bear the brunt of these technological changes.

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

I don't ask about location or opponent when it comes to playing for India: Paes

Worrying about the venue is never an option when it comes to playing for India, asserted Leander Paes, days after several of his colleagues expressed reservations about travelling to Islamabad for their Davis Cup tie. A number of top player...

BHU founder's grandson backs Muslim prof’s appointment in Sanskrit dept

BHU Chancellor Giridhar Malviya, who is the university founder Madan Mohan Malviyas grandson, on Thursday backed the Muslim professor whose appointment at the Sanskrit department triggered a row, saying had the leader been alive he too woul...

Chawrasia fights his way back to European Tour; finishes 4th in Q-School

Indian golfer SSP Chawrasia, on Thursday won back his European Tour card with a sterling performance over 108 holes to finish fourth at the six-round Q-School event played at two courses of the Lumine Golf Club here. Chawrasia, a four-time ...

Top Corporates Put Together the Sustainability Charter 2020 During the Experience Series 2 by JW Marriott New Delhi

The famed and resounding luxury presented by JW Marriott New Delhi made its comeback with the second subsequent year of The Experience Series 2.0 in partnership with BMW and JW Marriott Chandigarh. This collaboration marked the similarity ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019