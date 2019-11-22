Science News Roundup: High-tech Japan uses AI in song to welcome pope; Egypt to send its first communication satellite into orbit on Friday
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
High-tech Japan uses AI in song to welcome pope
Few aspects of life escape the touch of high tech in cutting-edge Japan, including an official song written to welcome Pope Francis when he visits Japan from Saturday. Written by Jun Inoue, the song, "Protect all Life - The Signs of the Times", is based on the theme of the pope's Japan visit and was partly composed using an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered programme Inoue created that can write a piece of music in a few seconds.
Egypt to send its first communication satellite into orbit on Friday
Egypt will launch its first communication satellite into orbit on Friday, a move it says will improve its communications infrastructure and internet services and attract investment. Tiba-1 is due to launch at 2108 GMT on one of Europe's Arianespace rockets from a space center in French Guiana, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Japan
- Pope Francis
- Egypt
- Europe
ALSO READ
Lights, camera ... cut! Japan soul-searching over freedom of expression
N.Korea slams door on Japan PM Abe visit, calls him a 'moron'
Shelling out: Japan crab fetches record USD 46,000 at auction
Dozens of endangered turtles disappear from Japan zoo
Human Resocia Expands IT Recruitment in India with Japanese Language Training Centers