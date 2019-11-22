International Development News
Development News Edition

Vivo U20 launched in India; first sale scheduled for Nov 28

The all-new Vivo U20 adopts the new generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage

Vivo U20 launched in India; first sale scheduled for Nov 28
The Vivo U20 features a 6.53-inch (16.58 cm) FHD+ Halo FullView Display with 1080 x 2340-pixels resolution and a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Image Credit: Vivo

Global smartphone brand Vivo launched today the budget-centric Vivo U20 smartphone, the newest addition to the online-only U-Series. The device comes with Snapdragon 675AIE, Halo FullView Display and a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W Fast Charging.

Starting November 28, the device will be available in two variants: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 10,990 and Rs 11,990 respectively via Amazon.in and Vivo India e-stores. Launch offers include Jio benefits worth Rs 6000, No cost EMI upto six months and additional Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders.

The Vivo U20 features a 6.53-inch (16.58 cm) FHD+ Halo FullView Display with 1080 x 2340-pixels resolution and a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device also incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for a more convenient and smoother phone unlocking experience.

The all-new Vivo U20 adopts the new generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The U20 houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a triple camera setup on the back that incorporates a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.78 aperture, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel Super Macro lens. The rear camera supports 4K Video Recording at 60fps, Time Lapse, Slo-Mo, Super Macro, HDR and more features.

The device packs a whopping 5,000 mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging technology that offers 38.6 hours of Talk-Time, 15 hours of Facebook, 12 hours of YouTube and 7 hours of PubG on a single charge.

Additionally, the Vivo U20 supports Ultra Game Mode for a smoother and uninterrupted gaming experience.

TRENDING

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Al Hilal fans flock to Japan for decisive second leg

Al Hilal will be backed by up to 3,000 of their own fans at a sold-out Saitama Stadium on Sunday as they look to claim their first Asian title in almost two decades when they face Urawa Red Diamonds in the Asian Champions League final secon...

Process to form Sena-led govt in final stages: Uddhav to MLAs

Amid hectic political activity for government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday met his partys legislators here and told them that the process to form a Sena-led dispensation in the state was in the final ...

Bhopal: Obscene video played on fare collection machine at bus stop, case registered

A cybercrime case has been registered in regard to playing of an indecent video at the fare collection machine at a bus stop in the city. The incident occurred at Vidya Nagar bus stop located at Hoshangabad Road in the state capital.Officer...

UPDATE 3-U.S. warships sail in disputed South China Sea, angering China

U.S. Navy warships twice sailed near islands claimed by China in the South China Sea in the past few days, the U.S. military told Reuters on Thursday, at a time of heightened tension between the worlds two largest economies. The busy waterw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019