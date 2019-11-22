Vivo U20 launched in India; first sale scheduled for Nov 28

Global smartphone brand Vivo launched today the budget-centric Vivo U20 smartphone, the newest addition to the online-only U-Series. The device comes with Snapdragon 675AIE, Halo FullView Display and a 5000mAh battery that supports 18W Fast Charging.

Starting November 28, the device will be available in two variants: 4GB+64GB and 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 10,990 and Rs 11,990 respectively via Amazon.in and Vivo India e-stores. Launch offers include Jio benefits worth Rs 6000, No cost EMI upto six months and additional Rs 1,000 off on prepaid orders.

The Vivo U20 features a 6.53-inch (16.58 cm) FHD+ Halo FullView Display with 1080 x 2340-pixels resolution and a 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device also incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for a more convenient and smoother phone unlocking experience.

The all-new Vivo U20 adopts the new generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 9.2 based on Android 9.0 Pie.

The U20 houses a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and a triple camera setup on the back that incorporates a 16-megapixel primary lens with f/1.78 aperture, an 8-megapixel super-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel Super Macro lens. The rear camera supports 4K Video Recording at 60fps, Time Lapse, Slo-Mo, Super Macro, HDR and more features.

The device packs a whopping 5,000 mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging technology that offers 38.6 hours of Talk-Time, 15 hours of Facebook, 12 hours of YouTube and 7 hours of PubG on a single charge.

Additionally, the Vivo U20 supports Ultra Game Mode for a smoother and uninterrupted gaming experience.