Spotify announces its first awards show

Spotify has announced its first-ever awards show, which will be based on user-generated data.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As the official blog notes, the company will determine award categories, finalists, and winners for the Spotify Awards based on users' plays, patterns, habits while streaming on the platform.

The first-ever Spotify Awards will be hosted in Mexico City. The event will be broadcast live on TNT. (ANI)

