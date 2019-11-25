International Development News
Elon Musk's tweet hints at 200,000 Tesla Cybertruck orders

In less than a week of unveiling the Tesla Cybertruck, CEO Elon Musk posted a tweet hinting at the large preorders the imperfect but futuristic electric truck has received.

  • California
  Updated: 25-11-2019 22:50 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:50 IST
Elon Musk . Image Credit: ANI

The tweet only mentions "200K", hinting to 200,000 orders. This follows Musk's earlier tweet saying the company received 146,000 orders for the Cybertruck on Saturday, Cnet reports.

The launch event of the Cybertruck did not go smooth as the truck's body was able to take on multiple sledgehammer strikes, but the armor glass smashed with a metal ball. Preordering the less than finished vehicle costs USD 100 with the model ranging from USD 39,900 to USD 69,900. (ANI)

