Redmi Note 8 series crosses 1 million sales mark in India within a month of launch

India's leading smartphone brand Xiaomi has sold over 1 million units of the Redmi Note 8 series within a month of its launch, Xiaomi Global vice president and India head, Manu Kumar Jain, took to Twitter to make this announcement.

Under the series, the Chinese phone maker launched two models, namely, the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro that went on sale late last month in India.

Redmi Note 8

The Redmi Note 8 is available in Space Black, Neptune Blue, and Moonlight White color options and two memory configurations: 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs. 9,999 and 6GB+128GB model priced at Rs 12,999.

The device features a 6.3-inch (16cm) FHD+ Dot Notch display and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It adopts an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform based on 11nm process technology along with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The Redmi Note 8 houses a 13-megapixel front-facing camera and quad rear camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide angle lens with 120-degrees field-of-view followed by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and lastly a 2-megapixel Macro lens. The device packs a 4000mAh battery that lasts up to two days and supports 18W Fast Charging via Type-C port.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Shadow Black, Gamma Green and Halo White color options and three memory configurations: 6GB+64GB priced at Rs.14,999, 6GB+128GB priced at Rs. 15,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 17,999.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro boasts a 6.53-inch (16.58cm) Dot Notch HDR-enabled Display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back panel. The device is armored with an octa-core Helio G90T Professional Gaming Processor coupled with ARM Mali G76 MC4 800MHz GPU and up to 8GB RAM.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro houses a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera and Quad rear camera setup that includes an industry-leading 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture powered by Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture that offers a 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The device is equipped with an in-built 4,500mAh battery that offers up to 10 hours of non-stop gaming and supports 18W Fast Charging and Quick Charge 4.0 technology. The device comes with Alexa built-in right out of the box and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.