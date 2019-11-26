International Development News
Development News Edition

Redmi Note 8 series crosses 1 million sales mark in India within a month of launch

Under the series, the Chinese phone maker launched two models, namely, the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro that went on sale late last month in India.

Redmi Note 8 series crosses 1 million sales mark in India within a month of launch
India's leading smartphone brand Xiaomi has sold over 1 million units of the Redmi Note 8 series within a month of its launch. Image Credit: Xiaomi

India's leading smartphone brand Xiaomi has sold over 1 million units of the Redmi Note 8 series within a month of its launch, Xiaomi Global vice president and India head, Manu Kumar Jain, took to Twitter to make this announcement.

Under the series, the Chinese phone maker launched two models, namely, the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro that went on sale late last month in India.

Redmi Note 8

The Redmi Note 8 is available in Space Black, Neptune Blue, and Moonlight White color options and two memory configurations: 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs. 9,999 and 6GB+128GB model priced at Rs 12,999.

The device features a 6.3-inch (16cm) FHD+ Dot Notch display and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It adopts an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform based on 11nm process technology along with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The Redmi Note 8 houses a 13-megapixel front-facing camera and quad rear camera system that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens, an 8-megapixel Ultra-wide angle lens with 120-degrees field-of-view followed by a 2-megapixel depth sensor and lastly a 2-megapixel Macro lens. The device packs a 4000mAh battery that lasts up to two days and supports 18W Fast Charging via Type-C port.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro comes in Shadow Black, Gamma Green and Halo White color options and three memory configurations: 6GB+64GB priced at Rs.14,999, 6GB+128GB priced at Rs. 15,999 and the 8GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 17,999.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro boasts a 6.53-inch (16.58cm) Dot Notch HDR-enabled Display and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and the back panel. The device is armored with an octa-core Helio G90T Professional Gaming Processor coupled with ARM Mali G76 MC4 800MHz GPU and up to 8GB RAM.

The Redmi Note 8 Pro houses a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera and Quad rear camera setup that includes an industry-leading 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture powered by Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture that offers a 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The device is equipped with an in-built 4,500mAh battery that offers up to 10 hours of non-stop gaming and supports 18W Fast Charging and Quick Charge 4.0 technology. The device comes with Alexa built-in right out of the box and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Alibaba shares surge on Hong Kong debut

Hong Kong, Nov 26 AP Chinese online retail giant Alibaba surged Tuesday as it drew back the curtain on a Hong Kong listing the firm described as a vote of confidence in the embattled city. The long-delayed trading day got off to a glitzy st...

NCP's Ajit Pawar gave his resignation leading to realisation we don't have the numbers: Fadnavis PTI RDMRDM

NCPs Ajit Pawar gave his resignation leading to realisation we dont have the numbers Fadnavis PTI RDMRDM...

Turkey says it made no promises about not installing Russian S-400s -Anadolu

Turkey has given no promises to anyone about not installing or using Russian S-400 missile defense systems, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was cited as saying by state media on Tuesday, despite a row with the United States over the syste...

Indonesia arrests dozens of Chinese over online scam

Dozens of Chinese nationals have been arrested in Indonesia over an online scam that bilked victims out of millions of dollars, authorities said Tuesday. Acting on a tip-off from their Chinese counterparts, Indonesian police said they condu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019