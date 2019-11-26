International Development News
MediaTek launches Dimensity 1000 5G SoC with many industry-first features

The new SoC supports 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC CA) to deliver more seamless handovers between two connection areas.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset incorporates the latest WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1+ standards for the fastest and most efficient local wireless connectivity. Image Credit: MediaTek

Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek announced today Dimensity, the world's most advanced 5G system-on-chips (SoC) family to power future 5G devices. Dimensity 1000 is the first 5G mobile SoC unveiled under the new series.

The new chipset pairs four Arm Cortex-A77 cores operating up to 2.6GHz with four power-efficient Arm Cortex-A55 cores operating at up to 2.0GHz. It also sports MediaTek APU 3.0, a brand-new architecture that houses six AI processors consisting of two big cores, three small cores, and a single tiny core. MediaTek claims that Dimensity 1000 is a power-efficient chipset as it consumes up to 49 percent lower power than competitor alternatives and delivers 2X performance than the previous generation.

Our Dimensity series is a culmination of MediaTek's investment in 5G and positions us as a leader driving 5G development and innovation. Our 5G technology goes head-to-head with anyone in the industry

Joe Chen, President, MediaTek

The new SoC supports 5G two carrier aggregation (2CC CA) to deliver more seamless handovers between two connection areas and boasts the world's fastest throughput SoC with 4.7Gbps downlink and 2.5Gbps uplink speeds over sub-6GHz networks. The chipset supports full 5G stand-alone and non-stand alone (SA/NSA) sub-6GHz networks along with multi-mode support from 2G to 5G.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset incorporates the latest WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1+ standards for the fastest and most efficient local wireless connectivity. The chipmaker claims to offer over 1Gbps throughput with WiFi 6, in both downlink and uplink.

SPECIFICATIONS

Processor

Octa-core

Arm Cortex-A77 @ 2.6GHz

Arm Cortex-A55 @ 2.0GHz

APU 3.0
Graphics

Arm Mali-G77 MC9
Memory

Lightning Fast 4-channel LPDDR4X;

up to 16GB
Display

Full HD+; up to 120Hz

2K+ up to 90Hz
Camera

5-core (3+2) ISP

80MP @ 20fps

32+16MP dual cameras

Resolution: 3840 x 2160
Connectivity

2G / 3G / 4G / 5G Multi-Mode

SA and NSA modes

Wi-Fi 6 (a/b/g/n/ac/ax)

Bluetooth v5.1
Video

4K @ 60fps

H.264, H.265 / HEVC, VP-9, AV1

Multi-Frame HDR video

