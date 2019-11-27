International Development News
Haven't logged into Twitter for six months? Your account risks deletion

In an update to its account policy, Twitter has announced that it will remove accounts that have been dormant for very long.

  Updated: 27-11-2019 21:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In an update to its account policy, Twitter has announced that it will remove accounts that have been dormant for very long.

Users are encouraged to actively log in and Tweet at least every 6 months. As The Verge notes, any account with prolonged inactivity stands the risk of getting removed starting December 11, 2019.

Twitter will determine inactivity based on logging in. If you have not signed into the microblogging site or tweeted, this is the time to save your account from getting removed. (ANI)

