Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

Instagram is reportedly down for many users across the world on Thursday with dozens taking to Twitter to report the outage, making #InstagramDown trend on the social media platform in various parts of the world.

Instagram or its parent Facebook is yet to confirm the outage as users flocked to Twitter asking "Is Instagram down?"

RT if you're on twitter right now because instagram is down... — Taylor Caniff (@taylorcaniff) November 28, 2019

Me: My instagram isn't working. Let me check twitter to see if that's happening to everyone else.*sees hashtag like always* "Ohhhhh" #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/45MwsgJ4C9 — alex (@goldikurls) November 28, 2019

Downdetector has also tweeted that Instagram is having some issues on Thursday, confirming the "Instagram Down" tweets.

Instagram is having issues since 9:13 AM EST. https://t.co/lXKoHvktSg RT if it's down for you as well #Instagramdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) November 28, 2019

UPDATE: The social media giant has confirmed the "Instagram down" issue and said that they are working to get things working as quickly as possible. Instagram also confirmed that users are having trouble accessing other apps of Facebook's family.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps, including Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible," Instagram said in a tweet.

We're aware that some people are currently having trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps, including Instagram. We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible. #InstagramDown — Instagram (@instagram) November 28, 2019

Further details awaited.